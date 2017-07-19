Brad Peacock stifled the Seattle bats yesterday, giving up just one run on three hits, while Evan Gattis hit two HR and Jose Altuve went 3-4 with an RBI, as the Houston Astros beat the M’s 6-2 yesterday in a road game. The ‘Stro’s and M’s wrap up the series with a day game, coverage starting on KLOG at 10 am……Devlin Granberg with the Cowlitz Black Bears was named the MVP of last night’s West Coast League All-Star Game, played last night in Yakima. Granberg hit two solo HR in leading the South squad to a 5-2 victory. The Bears’ Kona Quiggle went 0-1 in the game, while pitcher Corbin Powers was a DNP. Cowlitz gets back into WCL Action tonight, as they open the second half in Port Angeles. The Black Bears have won 7 of their last 9, and lead the WCL South.