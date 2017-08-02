Robinson Cano hit two doubles and drove in three runs to lead the Mariners to an 8-7 win over the Texas Rangers last night. The M’s go for the sweep tonight in Arlington, KLOG 4:00 pm. Seattle moves on to Kansas City for a four game set tomorrow…..Yakima Valley hit an eighth inning solo homer to beat the Cowlitz Black Bears 1-0 last night. The Bears have two more home games and five games total left. Cowlitz is currently 1/2 game behind Corvallis in the standings. Tonight’s game with the Pippins at Story Field will start a half hour later at 7:05 pm…..The Seahawks practiced in pads for the first time yesterday. First round pick Malik McDowell final showed up in Seattle and will be checked out by the teams medical staff. He was injured in an ATV accident a few weeks ago.