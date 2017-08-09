The M’s come from four runs down to beat Oakland last night, getting a 10th-inning HR from Leonys Martin as the winning run in the 7-6 win. The bad news from yesterday is that Felix Hernandez has bursitis in his throwing shoulder, and he could be out 3-4 weeks. Seattle wraps the two-game set in Oakland with a day game, KLOG coverage at 11:30 am…..The Connecticut Sun opened up the fourth quarter with an 18-2 run, and that’s when they left the Seattle Storm in the dust, cruising to an 84-71 win…..The 2017 Junior City Golf Championship is under way, and it runs through tomorrow at the Mint Valley Golf Course, while they re also preparing for the 70th annual Ladies Lower Columbia Golf Tourney, which happens tomorrow and Friday at the Longview Country Club.