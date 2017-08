The Mariners snapped a five game losing streak with 3-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles last night. Andrew Albers pitched five solid innings and the M’s bullpen provided four scoreless frames. Seattle ends a home stand with a day game today against Baltimore, KLOG 11:30 am…..The Corvallis Knights won the West Coast League title for the fifth time. The Knights beat Victoria 4-2 last night in Corvallis…..Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson was back at practice yesterday. He was injured against the Chargers on Sunday. Also, Hawks coach Pete Carroll says linebacker K.J. Wright was absent from practice due to a “process” on his knee…..Washington high school football teams hit the practice field for the first time today. The season begins Friday September 1st.