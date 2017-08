Rookie Lucas Sims pitched three-hit ball over six innings leading the Atlanta Braves to a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners. The M’s got just two runners as far as second base against Sims. The rubber match of the three game set is tonight, KLOG 3:30 pm…..Former UW Husky Isaiah Thomas was part of a big NBA trade yesterday. Cleveland sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Thomas, two other players and a 2018 first round draft pick……The high school football season begins a week from Friday, including Kelso at Mark Morris and R.A. Long versus Centralia. Tenino will also host rival Rochester on September 1st and it will be the first time the Beavers will play on its brand new black artificial turf field.