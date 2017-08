Dylan Bundy allowed just a Kyle Seager infield single as he and the Orioles shut out Seattle 4-0 last night. Bundy’s one-hitter was backed by four solo homers, two by Manny Machado. The M’s have lost four straight as they play the O’s in a day game today, KLOG 11:00 am…..Linn Benton defeated Lower Columbia 3-1 in college volleyball last night. Earlier, LCC swept Edmonds 3-0. The Devils host another three-way affair today. LCC plays Olympic at 2 pm and Clark at 7 pm…..The LCC women’s soccer team is at home this afternoon against Chemeketa. The action begins at 2 pm at Northlake Field…..R.A. Long is at home tomorrow night against Centralia in the prep football season opener. Kelso visits Mark Morris Friday night. Pre-sale tickets at MMHS and Furness Drug in Kelso.