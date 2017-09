Justin Verlander won his Houston debut as the Astros beat the Mariners 3-1 last night. The M’s and Astros close out the three game set tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The LCC volleyball team dropped a second straight road match, losing 3-2 at Clackamas last night. The road match at Mt. Hood Thursday has been moved to LCC because the Mt. Hood gym is being used as a shelter for fire evacuees…..In prep volleyball, Kelso defeated Mark Morris 3-1 and Wahkiakum rallied from two sets down to beat R.A. Long 3-2…..The LCC at Linfield women’s soccer match today has been cancelled…..In boys golf yesterday, MM hosted a three-way affair with Union 148, Kelso 152 and Mark Morris 187. Kelso’s Jaret Rakoz was the medalist with a 34.