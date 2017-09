Ben Gamel and Kyle Seager both hit three-run homers as the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 10-3 last night. The M’s and Rangers play again today, KLOG 4:00 pm…..Maddie Wolff scored two goals to lead R.A. Long to a 2-0 soccer win over Kelso. Also, Heaven Burr had three goals for Mark Morris in a 5-0 shutout of Woodland…..The LCC soccer team hosts Tacoma today in a 4 pm match at Northlake Field…..The LCC volleyball team is also at home tonight for a 6 pm match with Bellevue…..In prep volleyball last night, Woodland swept by Mark Morris 3-0 and Castle Rock outlasted Kalama 3-2…..Pre-Sale tickets for Friday’s Civil War football game will available Thursday and Friday from 11 am to 3 pm at R.A. Long High School.