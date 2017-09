The Mariners have dropped four straight games as they fall out of playoff contention. The Rangers beat Seattle 3-1 last night. The M’s host Texas again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The LCC soccer team hosts Centralia today, a 4 pm start at Northlake Field…..In prep soccer last night, Kelso edged Heritage 1-0, R.A. Long blasted Woodland 9-1 and Black Hills got by Mark Morris 3-2…..The LCC volleyball team opens league play tonight when they host Centralia at 7 pm…..In high school volleyball last night, Union swept past Kelso 3-0 and Woodland defeated RAL 3-0…..The Kelso cross country teams both won at Heritage yesterday. Today in XC, R.A. Long visits Hockinson…..Ridgefield beat RAL 164-167 in boys golf yesterday. Kelso hosts Fort in a 3 pm match at Three Rivers.