The Mariners beat the A’s for an eighth straight time last night. Former Oakland players Danny Valencia and Yonder Alonzo hit homers to fuel the 6-3 Seattle win. The teams play a day game today, KLOG 11:30 am…..Troy Parrish shot a 38 to lead R.A. Long to a 174-186 Civil War golf victory over Mark Morris. The Kelso boys golf team plays in the Prairie Invite at the Cedars today…..The LCC volleyball team hosts South Puget Sound tonight at 7 pm…..In prep volleyball last night, Kelso beat Hudson’s Bay 3-0, Ridgefield over MM 3-0 and Hockinson outlasted R.A. Long 3-2…..The LCC women’s soccer team has a 2 pm road match at Pierce today…..In girls soccer, Kelso blasted Fort 9-0, MM with a 1-0 shutout over Ridgefield and Hockinson defeated R.A. Long 5-1.