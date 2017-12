Bradley Beal scored 51 to lead the Washington Wizards to a 106-92 win over Portland. The Blazers have dropped three straight at home…..Villanova defeated Gonzaga 88-72 at the Jimmy V Classic in New York. Oregon State downed Eastern Kentucky 74-62. Tonight, Washington is at Kansas and WSU is at Idaho…..In boys prep hoops, Kelso took care of W.F. West 59-44 and Timberline downed Mark Morris 73-64…..In girls basketball, Kelso over Ridgefield 44-12, Mark Morris surprised Skyview 67-59 and R.A. Long throttled Fort Vancouver 53-19. Tonight, Kelso is at Centralia, 6:55 pm on KLOG…..In wrestling last night, Mark Morris defeated Fort Vancouver 48-28…..In boys swimming, Kelso beat Hudson’s Bay 114-45 and also defeated Columbia River 91-72.