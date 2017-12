the Portland Timbers hired Giovanni Savarese as the new head coach replacing Caleb Porter. Savarese spent the last five season coaching the New York Cosmos in the NASL…..The Portland Trail Blazers hope to snap a five game losing streak when they take on the Heat in Miami today, KLOG 3:35 pm…..In boys hoops, W.F. West defeated R.A. Long 73-50 and Mark Morris beat Waverly, Australia 70-60…..In girls basketball last night, W.F. West had too much firepower as they beat Mark Morris 94-37…..The Kelso wrestlers dominated Fort Vancouver in a 72-3 victory last night. The R.A. Long wrestlers are at Woodland tonight at 6 pm…..There is three girls bowling matches going on at the Triangle Bowl today. Kelso against Fort, MM versus W.F. West and RAL vs Ridgefield, all at 3:15 pm.