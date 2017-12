The Washington men’s basketball team is ready for the Pac-12 season after a 106-55 blowout of Bethune Cookman last night. The WSU Cougars will host Kansas State tonight in Pullman…..The Trail Blazers host the San Antonio Spurs tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm. Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker will sit the game out…..Shaw Anderson had 28 points to lead Kelso to a 74-47 victory over Black Hills last night. The R.A. Long boys dropped their league opener at Washougal 80-53…..In girls play tonight, R.A. Long visits Columbia River and Mark Morris has a league game at Woodland, 6:45 pm on 101.5 FM The Wave…..In wrestling, Hockinson edged Mark Morris 44-36. Tonight, RAL is at Washougal…..Russell Wilson, Earl Thomas, Jimmy Graham and Bobby Wagner were named to the Pro Bowl.