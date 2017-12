The WSU Cougars have a final day of preparation for tomorrow’s Holiday Bowl matchup with Michigan State. The Washington Huskies have begun practice in Scottsdale ahead of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl clash with Penn State…..Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians caused a stir when he was quoted as saying his team owns the home field in Seattle and they will “kick their ass”. The reference is that Arizona has won three of the last four games at Century Link Field. Arians also denies a report that he will be fired after the game…..The LCC Holiday Classic women’s college basketball tournament begins tomorrow at Myklebust Gym. The host Red Devils play the Delena Dragons at 7 pm Thursday…..The Castle Rock wrestling team is competing at the Royal City tournament today.