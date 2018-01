Isiah Thomas made his debut for Cleveland, scoring 17 points to help the Cavaliers beat the Trail Blazers 127-110. Damian Lillard scored 25 to lead Portland. The Blazers host the Hawks Friday night…..Woodland defeated R.A. Long 62-38 in boys prep hoops last night. Tonight, the Kelso boys are at Hudson’s Bay, KLOG 7:25 pm…..In girls basketball tonight, Kelso is at home against Bay, Columbia River at Mark Morris and R.A. Long at Woodland, all at 7 pm…..Two girls bowling matches at the Triangle Bowl today at 3:15 pm feature Kelso against Bay and R.A. Long versus River…..Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said yesterday that it will be difficult for Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor to ever play again due to neck injuries that ended their season.