The Seahawks have fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell after seven seasons…..The Trail Blazers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-106 last night. The Blazers are at Houston later today, KLOG 4:05 pm…..The LCC women’s game at Green River tonight has been postponed after the Green River coach quit this week. The LCC men’s game at Green River is still on with the start time adjusted to 7 pm…..The Kelso boys hoop team beat Evergreen 67-55 last night…..The Kelso girls were also a winner at Evergreen 67-34. Also, Washougal beat the Mark Morris girls 63-41 and R.A. Long defeated Heritage 63-41…..The Kelso wrestling team is at home tonight as they take on Evergreen at 7 pm. The R.A. Long wrestling team hosts Hockinson tonight at 6 pm.