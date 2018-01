WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinski has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The news has hit the WSU community hard. Hilinski, 21, was due to be the Cougars starter next season……The Blazers beat the Suns 118-111 last night, snapping a three game losing streak. Damian Lillard had 31…..The LCC basketball teams host Pierce tonight, women at 6 pm and the men at 8 pm, both on KLOG. Red Canoe Credit Union members get free admission by showing their RCCU debit or credit card…..Shaw Anderson scored 29 to lead Kelso over Prairie 58-45 last night. In boys play tonight, Mark Morris is at Ridgefield (101.5 The Wave) and R.A. Long is at Hockinson…..The Prairie girls team beat Kelso 62-39 , Mark Morris over Ridgefield 61-45 and Hockinson downed R.A. Long 63-36.