The Blazers host the Timberwolves tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm. Damian Lillard was voted on the NBA All-Star team after being snubbed the past two years…..The LCC basketball teams have big games at South Puget Sound in Olympia. The women’s game at 6 pm and the men’s clash of 4-0 teams at 8 pm…..The Kelso boys defeated Mt. View 58-41 last night as Shaw Anderson had 29 points. Mark Morris beat Woodland 64-52 and Columbia River over R.A. Long 54-34…..The Kelso girls also defeated Mt. View 45-27. Tonight in girls play, MM is at Columbia River and RAL hosts Woodland, both at 7 pm…..It’s Senior Night for the Kelso wrestling team as they host Mt. View in a dual at 6:30 pm…..MM, RAL, Bay and River compete in boys swimming today. The meet is at 5 pm at MM’s Dick Mealy Pool.