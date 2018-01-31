The Kelso boys basketball team captured at least a share of the league title with a 65-38 victory over Fort Vancouver last night. Shaw Anderson led the way with 25 points. It’s Kelso’s first league title since 1993. Mark Morris rallied from 16 down at halftime to beat Washougal 57-54. The comeback keeps MM’s hopes alive for an 18th straight league title…..The Kelso Lassies beat Fort 63-23 last night to clinch a home Bi-District game on February 7th……The LCC basketball teams are at Tacoma tonight, women at 6 pm and the men at 8 pm…..The WSU men’s hoop team is at home against Arizona tonight at 7 pm…..Damian Lillard scored 28 to lead the Blazers over the Clippers 104-96. Portland is at home tonight against the Chicago Bulls, KLOG 6:05 pm.