The Mark Morris boys basketball team beat Ridgefield 50-41 last night. The Monarchs captured a share of the GSHL 2A title, their 18th consecutive league championship. MM will flip a coin with River for the top seed into District. The R.A. Long Lumberjacks honored retiring head coach Rally Wallace with a win in his final game at the helm. The Jacks upset Hockinson 55-52 last night…..The Kelso girls will host Shelton tonight in the Bi-District playoffs, KLOG 6:55 pm. It’s a “White Out” as all fans are asked to wear white. Kelso students get free admission and free pizza…..The Lower Columbia College basketball teams host Green River tonight, women at 6 pm and men at 8 pm. It’s ASLCC Night with free pizza and prizes for all fans.
KLOG Wednesday Sports
Posted on 7th February 2018 at 08:28
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta