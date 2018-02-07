The Mark Morris boys basketball team beat Ridgefield 50-41 last night. The Monarchs captured a share of the GSHL 2A title, their 18th consecutive league championship. MM will flip a coin with River for the top seed into District. The R.A. Long Lumberjacks honored retiring head coach Rally Wallace with a win in his final game at the helm. The Jacks upset Hockinson 55-52 last night…..The Kelso girls will host Shelton tonight in the Bi-District playoffs, KLOG 6:55 pm. It’s a “White Out” as all fans are asked to wear white. Kelso students get free admission and free pizza…..The Lower Columbia College basketball teams host Green River tonight, women at 6 pm and men at 8 pm. It’s ASLCC Night with free pizza and prizes for all fans.