Mark Morris defeated Centralia 76-49 to advance to the Boys 2A District title game. Tyler Berger had 27 and Garrett Berger had 25 as MM will take on Columbia River at 8 pm Friday at St. Martins. The start time for the Kelso boys 3A Bi-District game Thursday against North Thurston has been moved to 6 pm at Foss HS…..The Kelso Lassies face a must-win 3A Bi-District game with Yelm tonight at Clover Park, 5:55 pm on KLOG. The Mark Morris girls take on Washougal in a loser out game tonight at Ridgefield, 5:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave…..The LCC teams are at Pierce tonight with the women at 6 pm and the men at 8 pm…..The Trail Blazers host the Golden State Warriors tonight, KLOG after the Kelso playoff. It’s the Blazers last game before the All-Star break.
KLOG Wednesday Sports
Posted on 14th February 2018 at 07:54
