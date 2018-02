Tonight’s South Puget Sound at Lower Columbia College basketball games have been postponed due to the LCC campus closed today. The games have been rescheduled for tomorrow night (Thursday). The women’s game will begin at 6 pm and the men’s game at 8 pm. The men’s game Thursday will feature SPSCC at 11-0 in the West against the 10-1 Red Devils…..The Mariners will have a second full squad workout today as they get ready for the first spring training game Friday afternoon against the Padres, KLOG 12 pm…..The 2018 Babe Ruth World Series returns to Longview-Kelso this August 9-16 at LCC’s Story Field. Both Longview and Kelso Babe Ruth will have teams entered against the eight regional winners from across the country.