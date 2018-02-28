KLOG Wednesday Sports

The Blazers beat the Kings 116-99 last night. Damian Lillard led the way with 26 points and 12 assists…..The Kelso Hilanders are in Tacoma for the Boys 3A State where they will scout games, practice at UPS and get ready for tomorrow mornings game, 8:45 am on KLOG. The Mark Morris boys are also traveling today to Yakima for the 2A State tomorrow. MM plays at 3:45 pm. You can hear MM action on 101.5 FM The Wave…..The LCC basketball teams have the final home games of the season tonight against Tacoma, KLOG 5:55 pm. The women’s game is at 6 pm and the men’s game at 8 pm. Both teams open the NWAC tournament in Everett next week…..The M’s lost both ends of a split squad yesterday. Seattle plays the Cleveland Indians this afternoon.