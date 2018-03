Damian Lillard scored 37 to lead the Blazers to an eighth straight win, 111-87 over the New York Knicks last night. Portland hosts the Golden State Warriors Friday night…..Gonzaga smacked BYU 74-54 to win the West Coast Conference tournament and the NCAA bid. The Pac-12 tournament begins today. The Huskies take on Oregon State at 6 pm, 5:30 pm on KLOG. The WSU Cougars take on Oregon at 8:30 pm…..The LCC women’s basketball team leaves for Everett today as the play North Idaho at 12 pm tomorrow in the NWAC tournament, KLOG 11:45 am…..The Mariners lost to the Rockies 3-2 last night in Cactus League play. The Mariner bullpen went five innings of shutout ball and Mike Zunino hit a homer. The M’s play the A’s tonight in Peoria.