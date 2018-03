Dave McDaniel has been hired as the new head football coach at R.A. Long High School. McDaniel is the current assistant softball coach at RAL…..The Huskies begin NIT action tonight at 7 pm in Seattle against Boise State. Oregon rallied to beat Rider 99-86 last night in the NIT…..Garrett Berger of MM scored 30 points and was named the MVP of the Boys Senior All Star game last night at LCC. Makenzie Kaech of Ilwaco scored 19 and was named the girls MVP…..Kelso is slated to host W.F. West in a 4 pm prep baseball clash of powers at 4 pm, weather permitting. Mark Morris also hopes to host Prairie…..In softball, Kelso is at Battle Ground and Rochester at MM, weather permitting…..In boys soccer, Kelso visits Woodland at 7 pm…..The M’s and Giants play tonight, KLOG 6:30.