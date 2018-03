The Houston Rockets snapped Portland’s 13 game win streak with a 115-11 victory last night. James Harden led the Rockets with 42 points. The Blazers host the Celtics Friday night…..Skyview defeated Kelso 6-0 in prep baseball at Story Field yesterday…..The Kelso softball team blanked W.F. West 4-0 behind the combined three hitter of Jordyn Ragan and Megan Holt. Kelso will host Mark Morris today at 4 pm at Tam O’Shanter Park…..The Kelso boys soccer team shutout W.F. West 2-0 last night. Mark Morris hosts Hockinson today at 5 pm and R.A. Long is at Washougal tonight…..The Kelso track and field teams came up with easy wins at Hudson’s Bay yesterday. The RAL track teams hosts Ridgefield today…..Former PSU and NFL QB Neil Lomax hired as the Fort football coach.