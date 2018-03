Damian Lillard scored 20 of his 41 points in the 4th quarter as the Trail Blazers defeated New Orleans 107-103 last night in the Big Easy. Lillard will not be available tonight at Memphis, KLOG 4:05 pm. Lillard has returned to Portland for the birth of his first child…..The LCC softball team swept two games at Southwestern Oregon yesterday, 3-2 and 10-6. Kami Gray had two homers and five RBI’s in the nightcap. The Devils host Clackamas in a 3 pm DH today on Field 1 at Tam O’Shanter Park…..The Kelso softball team will host Ridgefield in a 4 pm game on Field 2 at Tam O. Yesterday, R.A. Long outlasted Evergreen 13-12…..In boys soccer, Heritage beat Kelso 5-1…..The Mariners closed out Spring Training with a 5-3 win over Colorado. The M’s open the season tomorrow night versus Cleveland.