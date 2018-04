The Trail Blazers are in a 0-2 hole after losing at home to New Orleans again last night, 111-102. Game three in New Orleans tomorrow night…..Lance McCullers Jr. tossed seven innings of one-hit ball to lead the Astros to a 4-1 win over the Mariners. The teams play again tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm…..The LCC baseball team came up with a clutch road sweep at Tacoma yesterday, winning 9-6 and 6-1. The Devils take over first place…..Mt. View edged Kelso 4-3 in prep baseball. Also, Ridgefield edged Mark Morris 5-4. Today, Fort is at Kelso, Washougal at R.A. Long and MM at Hockinson…..In prep softball, Kelso beat Mt. View 6-5, MM over Heritage 12-7 and RAL shutout Washougal 11-0. MM hosts River today…..Mark Morris hosts R.A. Long in Civil War girls tennis today at 3:30 pm.