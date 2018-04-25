Marco Gonzalez and four relievers combined on the shutout as the Mariners beat the White Sox 1-0. The series concludes today, KLOG 10:00 am…..The LCC softball team swept Centralia 5-2 and 9-1 yesterday. The Devils travel to Salem to play Chemeketa today at 2 pm…..Jayda Speed got the game winning hit in the bottom of the 9th to give the Kelso softball team a 3-2 win over Prairie. The Lassies are 5-0 in league. Today, Washougal is at MM and RAL is at Hockinson…..In prep baseball today Kelso is at Prairie and Mark Morris at Columbia River…..Angel Hernandez had two goals to lead Kelso to a 3-1 win over Fort. River shutout MM 4-0…..The Kelso girls track team beat Prairie 89-70, while the Hilanders lost to the Falcons 76-69.
KLOG Wednesday Sports
Posted on 25th April 2018 at 08:25
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta