Marco Gonzalez and four relievers combined on the shutout as the Mariners beat the White Sox 1-0. The series concludes today, KLOG 10:00 am…..The LCC softball team swept Centralia 5-2 and 9-1 yesterday. The Devils travel to Salem to play Chemeketa today at 2 pm…..Jayda Speed got the game winning hit in the bottom of the 9th to give the Kelso softball team a 3-2 win over Prairie. The Lassies are 5-0 in league. Today, Washougal is at MM and RAL is at Hockinson…..In prep baseball today Kelso is at Prairie and Mark Morris at Columbia River…..Angel Hernandez had two goals to lead Kelso to a 3-1 win over Fort. River shutout MM 4-0…..The Kelso girls track team beat Prairie 89-70, while the Hilanders lost to the Falcons 76-69.