The Mariners beat the A’s 6-3 last night as Nelson Cruz hit a big three run homer to back the pitching of Felix Hernandez. The teams meet again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The R.A. Long captured the GSHL 2A league title with a 11-1 win over Hockinson. Alex Brady got the win. It was the Jacks first league title in 25 years. Also, Mark Morris shutout Washougal 2-0 and Kelso beat Hudson’s Bay 5-4…..The Kelso softball team blasted Bay 21-1. River defeated RAL 7-1. The Civil War softball game is today at 4 pm as MM hosts RAL at 7th Avenue Park…..The LCC softball team hosts a big 3 pm DH today at Tam O’Shanter Park…..In track yesterday, Kelso swept past Mt. View as Tayla Beavers set the school record in the pole vault with a 12’ 1” vault. Hockinson swept MM in a meet yesterday.