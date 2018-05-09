James Paxton pitched the sixth no-hitter in Mariners history as he blanked the Blue Jays 5-0. Paxton becomes the first Canadian to throw on no hitter in Canada. The M’s and Jays play again today, KLOG 3:00 pm…..Justin Holmdahl’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave R.A. Long a wild 10-9 2A District win over Black Hills. The Jacks play Centralia in a 6 pm game tonight at Propstra Stadium, winner to State. Kelso takes on Prairie in a 3A Bi-District baseball playoff at Story Field, FM 101.5 The Wave at 5:55 pm…..The LCC softball team swept Chemeketa 13-5 and 13-4 to win the South Region championship…..The R.A. Long soccer team edged Tumwater 1-0 to advance in 2A District. The Kelso boys soccer team takes on Shelton in the 3A Bi-District tonight, 6 pm in Olympia.