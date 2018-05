Guillermo Heredia’s 10th inning RBI double gave the Mariners a 3-2 win over the Oakland A’s. The M’s and A’s play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The teams are arriving today for tomorrow’s opening round of the NWAC baseball championships at Story Field. The defending champion LCC Red Devils play Everett at 7:35 tomorrow night…..The Oregon 3A baseball playoffs today feature Horizon Christian at Rainier and Clatskanie at Taft, both at 4:30 pm…..The Oregon 3A softball playoffs are also today with Colton at Rainier and Harrisburg at Clatskanie, both at 5 pm…..Liz Dolan of Kelso fired a 78 yesterday to advance to today’s final round of the State 3A golf tournament. Troy Parrish of RAL had a 75 and he’s in 10th place into today’s second round of the Boys 2A.