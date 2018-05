Rainier and Dayton will meet for the Oregon 3A softball title. Again. Rainier beat Scio 14-9 and Dayton downed Clatskanie 13-1 in yesterday’s semi-finals. Rainier and Dayton will meet for the title for the fifth time in six years this Friday at 4 pm at OSU in Corvallis. It’s Rainier sixth straight appearance in the championship game.…..The Rangers scored four runs in the ninth inning off Edwin Diaz to beat the Mariners 9-5. The teams play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The 41st Southwest Washington Senior Baseball Feeder Game is this afternoon at Wheeler Field in Centralia at 4 pm. Kelso, R.A. Long, Castle Rock, Wahkiakum and Toutle Lake will have senior players going up against players from Lewis County.