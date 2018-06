Kyle Seager, Mike Zunino and Jean Segura hit homers off Dallas Keuchel to give the Mariners a 7-1 win over the Houston Astros. James Paxton got the win for Seattle. The M’s and Astros play again today, KLOG 4:00 pm…..The Portland Pickles held on to beat the Cowlitz Black Bears 4-3 last night. It was the Bears fourth straight loss a streak they will try and snap against Portland tonight at 6:35 pm…..The Vancouver Cardinals beat Hilander Dental 13-2 in Senior Legion ball yesterday. HD is off until a game at KWRL Sunday at 1 pm…..The times have been set for the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals on Friday. Washington is at Cal State Fullerton at 11 am on Friday while Oregon State hosts Minnesota in Corvallis Friday at 2 pm.