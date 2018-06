The Mariners defeated the Angels 6-3 last night. Ryon Healy and Mitch Haniger had two homers each to back the pitching of Mike Leake. The M’s and Halos play a day game today, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears rallied from four runs down to beat the Port Angeles Lefties 6-5 in 11 innings. The Bears go for the sweep when they play the Lefties in a game that starts at 4:35 pm…..Luke Brown went 4 for 5 to lead the Hilander Dental Senior Legion team to a 12-6 victory over RBI at the Lumberyard. Trey Hageman had three RBI’s and was the winning pitcher. HD plays the Portland Barbers in Hillsboro Friday night at 7 pm…..The 26th Bud Clary War of the Border boys summer high school basketball tournament gets under way Friday and runs all weekend.