The Yankees hit four homers in a 7-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners yesterday. Domingo German allowed just two hits in seven inning to get the victory. Marco Gonzalez gave up three homers and took the loss. The M’s and Yankees play again today, KLOG 3:00 pm…..The Bellingham Bells defeated the Cowlitz Black Bears 6-4 last night. The Bears have lost four straight and look to turn it around tonight against the Bells. Start time at Story Field is 6:35 pm…..Oregon State will try and stay alive at the College World Series in Omaha today. The Beavers take on North Carolina in a 4 pm elimination game…..In senior legion ball today, the Hilander Dental team hosts the Skagit Sox out of Mt. Vernon. The action begins at 4 pm at the R.A. Long Lumberyard.