The Angels defeated the Mariners 9-3 last night. The M’s have dropped three of four games. Seattle was held to just seven hits. Mitch Haniger had a three run homer. The Halos and M’s play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Kelowna scored in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Cowlitz Black Bears 4-3 last night in Canada. The Bears will try and snap an eight game losing streak at Kelowna when they play tonight at 6:35 pm. Ryan Kim, Dutton Elske and Zach Heaton were named to the WCL All-Star team yesterday. They will represent the Bears in the WCL All-Star Game in Port Angeles July 17th…..The Hilander Dental Senior Legion team is part of the 70-team GSL College Showcase tournament going on in Centralia today through the weekend.