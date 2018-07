A 9th inning throwing error by Dee Gordon allowed the Giants to score the winning run in a 4-3 victory over the Mariners last night. The teams play an afternoon game today, KLOG coverage begins at 12 noon…..The Black Bears defeated the Wenatchee AppleSox 6-3 last night. Andres Sosa hit a big two-run homer to lead the way. The teams play again tonight in Wenatchee at 7:05 pm…..It was a tough opening game for the Kelso Babe Ruth 13-year-olds as they lost to North Washington 21-2 at the Regionals in Calgary. Kelso plays Idaho today at 1 pm…..Seahawks players will begin showing up in Renton today as 2018 Training Camp begins tomorrow. ESPN is reporting that Earl Thomas will be a no-show as he tries to get a contract extension.