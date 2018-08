Evan Gattis and Josh Reddick both hit two-run homers to lead the Houston Astros over the Seattle Mariners 5-2 last night. The teams close out the three-game set with a day game today, KLOG 12:00 pm…..Kelso native Trevor May has been recalled to the Minnesota Twins. May missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery…..The Babe Ruth team from Albany, Minnesota is the last team to qualify for next week’s Babe Ruth World Series at Story Field. The 10-team tournament begins Thursday August 9th. Ticket forms are available at the website: longviewworldseries.org…..Zach Needham hit a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Bellingham Bells a 4-2 win over the Cowlitz Black Bears. The teams play again tonight at 6:35 pm.