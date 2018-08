Bartolo Colon becomes the winningest pitcher from Latin America, getting his 246th win by beating up on the Seattle Mariners 11-4. King Felix takes another loss, showing some of his old stuff before falling apart in the later innings. Seattle and Texas wrap up the series with a day game, KLOG coverage starting at 10 am…..Everybody was booting the ball around last night at Story Field, as the Walla Walla Sweets hold on for a 5-3 win over the Cowlitz Black Bears. The Babe Ruth World Series teams will be the Guests of Honor at this evening’s season finale, which is also Fan Appreciation Night. First pitch at Story Field is 7:05 pm…..Action also gets under way today for that BRWS, with a Skills Competition and a Home Run Derby, starting at noon today. Game play starts tomorrow morning.