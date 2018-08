The Oakland A’s beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 last night. Seattle starter James Paxton had to leave the game after being struck by a line drive in the first inning. He’s expected to miss a start. The teams play a day game today in Oakland, KLOG 11:30 am…..Tallahassee, Florida defeated Longview 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the Babe Ruth World Series last night. KWRL edged Concord, New Hampshire 2-1 in the other quarter. The semi-finals tonight feature Tallahassee against Albany, Minnesota at 5 pm followed by KWRL versus Mifflin County, Pennsylvania at 7:30 pm, both at Story Field…..Seahawks first round pick Rashaad Penny is going to miss 3 to 4 weeks with a broken finger…..Former MM and Gonzaga guard Rem Bakamus has been hired as a grad assistant ay Baylor University.