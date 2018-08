The Mariners lost to the Astros 3-2 last night. Seattle falls 4 1/2 games behind Houston and Oakland in the AL West race. The M’s try and get a game back when they host the Astros in a day game at Safeco Field, KLOG 12:00 pm…..Seahawks running back J.D. McKissick fractured his foot and will miss 4-6 weeks. The Hawks are preparing for a Pre-Season game at Minnesota Friday at 5 pm…..Jon Ryan has landed an opportunity in Buffalo. The Seahawks released the long-time punter earlier this week. He joins former Hawks kicker Steven Haushka in Buffalo…..Three Huskies are on the AP Pre-Season All-American football team. RB Myles Gaskin and S Taylor Rapp are first teamers and CB Byron Murphy is on the second team.