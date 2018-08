The Seahawks traded a sixth round draft pick to Green Bay for quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley immediately becomes the top option to serve as Russell Wilson’s back-up…..Doug Baldwin is back on the practice field after missing a month with a sore knee. He won’t play in the pre-season game with Oakland tomorrow but should be ready for the regular season opener at Denver…..The Padres beat the Mariners 2-1 in San Diego last night. It’s a day game today, KLOG 11:30 am…..Linn Benton defeated Lower Columbia 3-0 in college volleyball yesterday. The Devils host Chemeketa Thursday at 5 pm…..The Kelso boys golf team defeated Mark Morris 176-182 yesterday at the Three Rivers course.