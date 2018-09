The Mariners were involved in a pre-game clubhouse brawl before going out and losing to the Orioles 5-3 last night. Jean Segura, Dee Gordon and Mike Zunino were involved in the dispute as frustrations have spilled over. The teams play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The LCC volleyball team beat two teams yesterday, downing Bellevue 3-1 and Clackamas 3-0…..The Mark Morris volleyball team swept past Kelso in three close sets…..Kelso and Mark Morris battled to a 0-0 tie in girls soccer at Northlake yesterday. Mountain View defeated the R.A. Long girls soccer team 4-2…..Sue Bird scored 22 to lead the Seattle Storm over the Phoenix Mercury 94-84 in a semi-final clinching win. The Storm will take on the Washington Mystics for the WNBA championship.