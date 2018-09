The Mariners were officially eliminated from contention for the AL West title with a 7-0 loss to the Houston Astros. The teams close out the three game set later today, KLOG 4:00 pm…..North Carolina beat Chicago 2-0 in the NWSL semi-final that was moved to Portland because of hurricane Florence. That means Portland will host North Carolina for the title Saturday…..The LCC women’s soccer team takes on Centralia tonight at 7 pm at Centralia HS…..Kelso and R.A. Long battled to a 1-1 tie in girls prep soccer last night. Mark Morris beat Washougal 2-1…..In volleyball, Union swept Kelso 3-0 and Washougal downed MM 3-0…..The Kelso cross country teams swept to wins over Bay and Battle Ground yesterday. R.A. Long hosts MM and Ridgefield in a 4 pm meet at Lake Sacajawea today.