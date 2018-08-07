It’s literally a “good news-bad news” posting from the folks who run the historic Klondike Restaurant and Bar in downtown St. Helens, announcing that they’ll be soon closing for good. In a Facebook posting put out yesterday, Klondike staff announced the “Good News” first, saying that all beers at the facility will be for sale for $1 apiece on Sunday, August 12th, all day long. The “Bad News” is that Sunday, August 12th is also the last day of operations at the Klondike. In the posting, they explain that this is a financial decision, due to “economic pressures,” and “irreparable differences” in trying to negotiate a lease. Rising costs for food, rent, power, water, and labor are listed as factors, along with “changes in the available labor pool.” They say that they know that the Klondike will be missed, and they will also miss the community.