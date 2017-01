The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a Tuesday afternoon dispute at a home in Toledo, where Cleonies Odom, Jr., 50, allegedly pulled a knife and threatened another man. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports taking Odom into custody Tuesday afternoon, following a dispute outside of Odom’s home. The incident happened shortly after noon on Tuesday, at a home on Templeton Road in Toledo. The victim says that he was doing some work on a house next to Odom’s, and he needed access from a shared driveway. The victim asked Odom to move his car, and he supposedly moved it to a spot that made it even more difficult for the workers. They asked Odom to move his car again, and that’s when Odom allegedly became argumentative. He allegedly pulled a small knife and threatened to “cut the other man to pieces.” The man called 911, and Odom was arrested. Odom is claiming self-defense, and is due back in court next Thursday.