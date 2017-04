Kim Clay Oviatt, 55, is under arrest after he allegedly pulled a knife and threatened people in the lobby of a business in the 700 block of Ocean Beach Highway. Employees called Longview Police at 5:20 yesterday afternoon, claiming that Oviatt was threatening to “knife” other staff members. The employees stayed behind a counter, while Oviatt eventually left the building after screaming some obscenities, then he started walking to the west. Officers arrived and took Oviatt down at gunpoint. He’s now being held without bail, awaiting his first appearance in Cowlitz County Superior Court.