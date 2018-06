The response is getting so big, they’re having to change the venue. This month’s Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce event is also helping the Koelsch Senior Communities celebrate their 60th anniversary, at an event that’s planned for this evening. The event has been moved to the Canterbury Inn, going from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. They’re teaming up with Summerland Catering Services and the Fire Mountain Grill for food and beverages, and while the event is free, you will need to RSVP to get on the list to get in. Call the Chamber at 360-423-8400 to register. Parking and shuttle rides will be available from the Cowlitz County Expo Center.