The Sheriff’s Office is looking into an incident reported yesterday afternoon on Kool Road, where a 70 year-old man was injured. This was reported shortly before 1 pm yesterday, at a home in the 14 hundred block of Kool Road. Those on the scene said that a 70 year-old man had been “run over,” with injuries to his pelvis and leg. They also say that the man was bleeding from a minor wound to his head. The man reportedly complained that he “couldn’t feel his left leg.” LifeFlight was activated, but they called them off later on, as the man was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center. The man’s name has not been released, and his condition has not been updated this morning.